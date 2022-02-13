Search

13 Feb 2022

Children’s Health Foundation launch their Valentine’s Love Letters campaign in Carlow

A little love goes a long way

This Valentine’s season, you can send a letter of love and support to the sick children and front-line staff in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres.  

Children's Health Foundation has launched its new Valentine's Love Letters campaign to raise vital funds to support sick children in CHI at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly. 

The past two years have been some of the toughest for CHI’s little patients, their families and frontline staff.

By writing a Love Letter this Valentine’s weekend, people across Ireland can send a message of love and support to sick children, their families and front-line staff, while also donating to support the vital work that happens across CHI hospitals and urgent care centres every minute of every day.

You can buy a Love Letter note for €2 at Shaws Carlow.

Simply write a message of love, kindness and support to sick children and the front-line staff in CHI at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly and stick it up in the large heart in-store and help brighten the days of those in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres.

Shaws, Tesco and Clayton and Maldron Hotels are taking part in the initiative, with love letter notes available to buy in a range of participating Tesco and Shaws stores and Clayton and Maldron hotels across the country.

If you can’t make it to a participating partner, no problem! Simply visit Children’s Health Foundation's website and write a digital Love Letter whilst making a donation. The campaign will conclude on February 15.  

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Tesco Ireland, Shaws Department Stores and Dalata Hotels to launch our Love Letters campaign this Valentine’s weekend.

“Love and kindness are so important in today’s world and are central to life in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres, but the past two years have made the day-to-day operations in CHI at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly quite challenging.

“By taking part in our Love Letters campaign, people in Carlow and right around the country can send a little love to those who need it, while raising much needed funds."

Ger Osbourne, Marketing Manager at Shaws Department Stores said:

“This Valentine’s Day Shaws are delighted to kick off a busy year of fundraising for our 2022 charity partner Children’s Health Foundation by taking part in the Love Letters campaign.

“We’re showing the love instore and asking our staff and customers to join in, donate and to write a note to a loved one or to the amazing kids in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres. Join us on social media for more details.” 

Click here for a full list of participating stores or to participate online. 

Local News

