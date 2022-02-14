LAUNCHED: Carlow County Council’s Retail Enhancement Support Programme 2022

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Fintan Phelan and Economic Development Officer with the Local Enterprise Office, Pierce Kavanagh
Carlow County Council are inviting businesses to design and develop your business in 2022 by engaging in our Retail+ Paint Scheme 2022 which is a combined Paint Scheme and Mentoring Programme designed specifically for Retail, which will include:
Closing Date for Applications – March 31, 2022
Financial Aid will be 80% of eligible costs financed by Carlow County Council (subject to the maximum amount of €1,000 excluding vat per premises), with the remainder of costs being paid by the applicant. The mentoring element of the scheme will be funded entirely by Carlow County Council in partnership with Enterprise Ireland.
Each successful applicant will receive:
Mentoring, enhancement works, and drawdown of funds must be completed by August 31, 2021. Any remaining funds within the budget will be spent by Carlow County Council on other projects after that date.
This is specially designed for Retailers featuring leading mentors in retail, digital marketing sales, and social media in a practical, success-oriented programme running from May to August 2022.
Make 2022 your best year yet!
Supported by a team of retail professionals, working to a goal of helping your business design & develop to cope with the challenges of Covid19 and Brexit, the Retail+ programme includes:
Expert supports for your retail business
You won't want to miss this ground-breaking opportunity to design and develop your business
Apply By March 31 2022:
1. Applications via https://leocarlow.submit.com
2. Receive confirmation approval from your Carlow LEO Office
3. Complete the works and mentoring
4. Drawdown the funds by August 31, 2022
Places are strictly limited.
Not open to completed applications from 2021.
Speaking about the Retail+ Paint Scheme 2022, Economic Development Officer with the Local Enterprise Office, Pierce Kavanagh, said:
“This new scheme is designed with your business in mind, to enhance your shop front and window display and to give you the tools to create a ‘whole of shop’ approach to marketing your business.”
Pierce continued to say, “like last year all applications must be submitted via https://leocarlow.submit.com but we’ve simplified the application and drawdown process to make it easier for businesses to apply and drawdown the funds for their business.”
Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Fintan Phelan, said:
“I’m delighted to support this new funding scheme from the Local Enterprise Office, which will help our businesses to create a great first impression in 2022.”
The Cathaoirleach continued to say, “I know these have been difficult times for all and we in Carlow County Council are keen to play our part in supporting businesses as we emerge economically from Covid.
“In 2021 we redesigned how we support businesses across the County by providing both financial and mentoring support as part of the Paint Scheme to assist businesses. This was so well received last year that we decided to continue with the same format for 2022.
“We hope that as many businesses as possible will engage with this scheme and further information is available on our website at www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or by calling our office on 059 9129 783.”
