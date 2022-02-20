IT Carlow teams receive funding for developing solutions facing Defence Forces 

Two IT Carlow associated teams have been included in funding of €2.4m to help develop disruptive solutions to challenges facing the Irish Defence Forces.

Ten research teams across the country have been shortlisted for the SFI-Defence Organisation Innovation Challenge. These teams will collaborate with the Defence Forces and compete for funding to develop disruptive solutions to a number of challenges identified by the Defence Organisation that are of broad relevance to society.

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Murnane O’Connor commented:

“I’d like to congratulate AltFuel4DF and its team lead, Dr Ashish Vashishtha, who were challenged to come up with a solution for a portable and scalable waste to synthetic biofuel technology demonstrator to decarbonise Defence Force transport. Their solution is a novel, scalable and portable Inclined Rotary Gasifier system which will be developed to convert waste to gaseous and liquid fuel.

“Another successful IT Carlow team is itCArtIsAC, with Dr David Culliton as team lead and Dr James Garland as co-lead. Their challenge was to come up with a solution to prevent and detect water ingress onto offshore patrol vessels. They have come up with machine learning techniques coupled with sensor data which will be used to detect, monitor and predict the effects of water ingress on vessels.”

“These two teams and the innovative approaches they have taken in solving these challenges highlights the high level and quality of projects that IT Carlow are involved in.”

Congratulations to @engCORE_ITC researchers Dr Ashish Vashishtha and his team and Dr David Culliton and Dr James Garland and their team on winning two of the ten projects funded under @scienceirel @defenceforces innovative research call. @THEA_Irl https://t.co/7wkA4WKsJS — IT Carlow (@itcarlow) February 17, 2022

Prof Philip Nolan, Director General, Science Foundation Ireland, said:

“Challenge-based research funding empowers talented teams to address significant national and global challenges. This kind of collaboration between Government Departments, agencies such as the Defence Forces, companies, researchers, and entrepreneurs is just one of the ways science delivers real and tangible benefits for our society and economy.

“I want to commend each team on their hard work and dedication and wish them every success in the rest of the competition. Having this level of talent compete in this Challenge not only bodes well for this particular initiative but the future of scientific research more generally. I look forward to seeing the different solutions that develop as the competition continues.”