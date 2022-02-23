Search

23 Feb 2022

€100,000 has been successfully awarded to two Creativity in Older Age Projects for County Carlow

€100,000 has been successfully awarded to two Creativity in Older Age Projects for County Carlow

The aim of the Creativity in Older Age Scheme is to support positive ageing amongst other things

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

23 Feb 2022 9:53 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The Arts Service of Carlow County Council has announced that Creative Ireland has awarded €100,000 to two creative projects directly engaging with older people around the County.

The aim of the Creativity in Older Age Scheme is to support positive ageing, to mitigate the negative impact of social isolation and social distancing, and to develop and establish new forms of creative engagement for older people.

Reacting to the announcement, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Cllr. Fintan Phelan said:

"On behalf of Carlow County Council we are delighted to have been awarded this crucial funding to ensure our older community are supported in remaining engaged in creative activities if they so wish to."

The Arts Council and Local Government in Carlow to jointly host its third biennial conference

The first of the two projects that have received the funding award are “The Borris Lace Exchange” project.

This project will work with Artists, Jules Michael and Ally Nolan to collaborate with Borris Lodge Nursing Home residents and Borris Lacemakers Group to create new lace patterns and new Borris Lace pieces.

The designs, patterns and lace pieces will be shared with Men’s Sheds to apply to wood designs and participants in MaterHub, Matera, Italy (a Crafthubeu partner organization) in this rich multi layered exchange project.

The second project developed with Carlow Arts Festival, entitled “The Long and Short of It” will engage older people through drama and animation.

Participants will develop an audio play/drama that will be brought to life by paper cut animation. This animation will be screened in local community centres. These works will also be presented as part of Carlow Arts Festival in 2023.

Carlow Arts Office Officer and Creative Ireland Carlow co-ordinator, Sinead Dowling said:

“We would like to thank the Borris Lacemakers Group, Borris Lodge Nursing Home, artists Jules Michael and Ally Nolan, Craft Hub EU and the team at Carlow Arts Festival who worked closely with the Arts Service to help secure this funding.”

‘Powerhouse’ presents positive plans for female businesswomen in County Carlow

Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive, Carlow County Council added:

“At a time when older people can feel cut off; we’re delighted to be in a position to support a range of creative initiatives that will help break isolation, provide joy and solidarity and in the long term improve health and wellbeing in older age.”

For Further information contact Carlow County Council Arts Service: Sinead Dowling, Arts Officer and Creative Ireland Coordinator.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media