€100,000 has been successfully awarded to two Creativity in Older Age Projects for County Carlow

The Arts Service of Carlow County Council has announced that Creative Ireland has awarded €100,000 to two creative projects directly engaging with older people around the County.

The aim of the Creativity in Older Age Scheme is to support positive ageing, to mitigate the negative impact of social isolation and social distancing, and to develop and establish new forms of creative engagement for older people.

Reacting to the announcement, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Cllr. Fintan Phelan said:

"On behalf of Carlow County Council we are delighted to have been awarded this crucial funding to ensure our older community are supported in remaining engaged in creative activities if they so wish to."

The first of the two projects that have received the funding award are “The Borris Lace Exchange” project.

This project will work with Artists, Jules Michael and Ally Nolan to collaborate with Borris Lodge Nursing Home residents and Borris Lacemakers Group to create new lace patterns and new Borris Lace pieces.

The designs, patterns and lace pieces will be shared with Men’s Sheds to apply to wood designs and participants in MaterHub, Matera, Italy (a Crafthubeu partner organization) in this rich multi layered exchange project.

The second project developed with Carlow Arts Festival, entitled “The Long and Short of It” will engage older people through drama and animation.

Participants will develop an audio play/drama that will be brought to life by paper cut animation. This animation will be screened in local community centres. These works will also be presented as part of Carlow Arts Festival in 2023.

Carlow Arts Office Officer and Creative Ireland Carlow co-ordinator, Sinead Dowling said:

“We would like to thank the Borris Lacemakers Group, Borris Lodge Nursing Home, artists Jules Michael and Ally Nolan, Craft Hub EU and the team at Carlow Arts Festival who worked closely with the Arts Service to help secure this funding.”

Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive, Carlow County Council added:

“At a time when older people can feel cut off; we’re delighted to be in a position to support a range of creative initiatives that will help break isolation, provide joy and solidarity and in the long term improve health and wellbeing in older age.”

For Further information contact Carlow County Council Arts Service: Sinead Dowling, Arts Officer and Creative Ireland Coordinator.