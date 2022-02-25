Finalists announce for Carlow's first Web Awards

County Carlow Web awards which will be held on Monday March 7, 2022 in Ballykealey House Hotel
Carlow County Council and its Local Enterprise Office in association with the Business Post, Content Plan and Institute of Technology, Carlow are delighted to announce the finalists for the first every County Carlow Web awards which will be held on Monday March 7, 2022 in Ballykealey House Hotel with MC Colm O'Regan as part of Local Enterprise Week 2022.
Following over 50 entries the finalists have been shortlisted to just 25 companies of which 7 awards will be presented with a shared prize fund of over €10,000 as well as receiving a specially commissioned trophy for the awards.
All finalists will be featured in the Business Post during March 2022 as part of the competition.
The Awards aim to acknowledge and promote SMEs based in County Carlow who have developed their digital and web marketing platforms as part of their product offering. The Awards are open to recipients of Trading Online Vouchers and SMEs with less than 10 full time employees based in County Carlow.
The categories for the final selection and finalists are:
Best Export Website
This Award recognises and rewards the website which best promotes its business to export markets.
Best Professional Services Website
This Award recognises and rewards the website that best promotes its business in providing customized, knowledge-based services to clients
Best Consumer Services Website
This Award recognises and rewards the website which best promotes its offering to address the wants and needs of individual customers.
Best Manufacturing Website
This Award recognises and rewards the website which demonstrates best practice in web design techniques within the manufacturing sector.
Best Tourism Website
This Award recognises and rewards the website which promotes the best consumer experience within the tourism sector.
The People’s Choice Award
The People’s Champion! All shortlisted entries will participate in a public vote held on the Carlow LEO Facebook Account which is now open. Help your company receive the people choice award.
Speaking about the awards , Cllr. Fintan Phelan ,Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said:
“I am delighted to be hosting the first ever County Carlow Web Awards and I’d like to congratulate the companies, over 50 of them, for putting themselves forward for judging and secondly our 25 finalists who I look forward to meeting and hearing more about in Ballykealey during Local Enterprise Week.
“We in Carlow County Council are very proud and admire our Local SME’s who during the pandemic have invested so much time and effort in developing their online experience in order to ensure their business survival which in turn supported the sustainability of jobs over the past few challenging years”.
Concluding the Cathaoirleach said “We have been delighted to work with Enterprise Ireland on the delivery of the Trading Online Voucher scheme which to date has invested over half a million euros in the development of digital for County Carlow SME’s and I’d encourage companies who have not yet availed of this support to do so”.
The judging panel for the awards was chaired by Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development and Enterprise, Gemma Purcell from Institute of Technology, Carlow, and Eileen Mc Cabe co-founder of Content Plan.
Speaking about the awards, Kieran said:
“We are delighted with the level and standard of entries in these awards and I look forward to meeting all the finalists at the event on Enterprise Week.
“These awards are timely in recognizing enterprise innovation and the development of digital experiences and the finalists have all invested their time and money in the development of their online platforms”.
