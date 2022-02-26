Calling all businesses in Carlow! Take advantage of Local Enterprise Week

Businesses across County Carlow are being encouraged to take advantage of the array of events and topics at this year’s Local Enterprise Week.

The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices takes place from the March 7 - 11 with over 220 events for businesses and entrepreneurs taking place in person and online across the country.

The theme of this year’s week is “Making It Happen” and is focused on helping businesses to look forward and to future proof themselves for the years ahead.

The full listings for the week and have been announced with 8 activities and events taking place in County Carlow.

Local Events include the first ever County Carlow Web Awards in association with IT Carlow / Content Plan and the Business Post, Powerhouse Women in Business Network Events, Procurement essentials event and a specialized Food Waste Optimization Seminar.

Along with the specific local events the Local Enterprise Offices have 12 national Spotlight events that are available online here, taking place across the week and open to all small businesses and entrepreneurs across the country.

These events are free to join online and cover everything from digitalization and exporting to future proofing your business and boosting your business online.

Speaking about the week, Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development & Enterprise said:

“While we run enterprise related events every week throughout the year, Enterprise Week is an opportunity to promote the various supports the LEO offers and gives our clients a chance to engage in a range of initiatives aimed at helping to promote their businesses.

“These events are open to entrepreneurs with a business idea as well as to those already trading and in business, both sole traders and limited businesses. With this year’s events taking place online they are nearer than ever to entrepreneurs and their business,” he added.

Each day LEO’s will offer free online ‘Business Advice’ appointments with experienced staff.

Speaking about the importance of supporting SMEs , Kathleen Holohan , Chief Executive with Carlow County Council said:

“While the recovery has begun, many are seeking new solutions to help build resilience and fast track that process.

“Local Enterprise Week provides a wealth of resources for local business with Local and National Spotlight events and has activities for whatever stage of your business journey, to help progress development and tap into new markets.

“The Local Enterprise Office have been working closely with the businesses community throughout the pandemic and much thought has gone into delivering a programme for Local Enterprise Week that will offer pragmatic and targeted support to bring about positive change.

“I would really encourage any local entrepreneur seeking advice to check out the programme and how it can assist them in reaching their next business goal.”

Michael Rainey, Director of Services, Carlow County Council, Melissa Doyle, EU Projects/Business Advisor (Acting), Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development & Enterprise, Dearbhla Barron, Manzor Marketing, Powerhouse Women in Business , Jo Browne, Nicola Browne, Ger Dooley, Procurement Officer, Carlow County Council, Cllr. Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, James Malone, Malones Fruit Farm, Jane Manzor, Manzor Marketing, Powerhouse Women in Business , Jim Woods, Business Advisor, Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive, Seamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise

Local Enterprise Week is the perfect opportunity for many businesses to dip into a specific area of interest and gather information on a topic that may be relevant to their business now or in the future. It also provides the perfect opportunity for someone who may be interested in starting a business to get an idea of some of the key areas of focus and how to take those first steps.

Attending the launch event was Joanne Browne, James Malone of Malones Fruit Farm and Nicola Browne all of whom have availed of supports from the Local Enterprise Office.

Welcoming the programme , Cllr. Fintan Phelan , Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said:

“In County Carlow, we strive to create a dynamic environment conducive to business growth and local job creation. Local Enterprise Week is an excellent opportunity to network and keep up with the latest business developments.

“I am particularly pleased to see the schedule this year incorporates a broad mix of in-person and online business events, enabling all County Carlow businesses to benefit from the programme”.

The Local Enterprise Offices located in the local authorities and funded through Enterprise Ireland support thousands of small Irish businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide.

Since their establishment in 2014 they have helped provide a range of supports to small businesses including mentoring, training, sector specific expert consultancy and financial supports to help guide businesses at any stage of their development.

For more information on Local Enterprise Week and to find information on the National Spotlight Events and specific events in your area go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Week

County Carlow Events – Local Enterprise Week 2022

Monday March 7

9.30am-10.00am Launch of County Carlow – LEO Impact Report 2014-2021 - Invitation only

12.00noon-2.00pm Powerhouse Women in Business Event – Live from Enterprise House

Free of Charge Book on: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/264196477777

5.30pm-7.00pm County Carlow Web Awards in association with IT Carlow / Content Plan and the Business Post - Invitation only

Tuesday March 8

9.30am-12noon International Women’s Day

Presentation of Cathaoirleachs Student Enterprise Female Entrepreneurship Award

Wednesday March 9

8.00am-10.00am Procurement Essentials for SME’s

Free of Charge Book on:

Local Enterprise Week 2022, Procurement Essentials for SME’s - Local Enterprise Office - Carlow

Thursday March 10

8.30am-9.30am Food Waste Optimization Seminar

Free of Charge Book on:

Local Enterprise Week – Food Waste Optimization Seminar - Local Enterprise Office - Carlow

12noon-1.00pm Trading Online Voucher Seminar

Free of Charge Book on:

Trading Online Voucher Scheme 10th Mar 2022 - Local Enterprise Office - Carlow

Friday March 11

11.00am-12noon Launch of County Carlow – Business & Tourism Image Directory

2.00pm Launch of Fintan & Friends – Shop Local Competition