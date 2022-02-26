Search

26 Feb 2022

Carlow's Columbus Way officially opened

Carlow's Columbus Way officially launched

Cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan with football legend Paul McGrath walking the 8km trail

Lili Lonergan

26 Feb 2022 3:53 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Carlow's newest walking amenity attracted hundred's of people this afternoon

The Carlow Columban Way, which starts at the Nine Stones where St Columbanus was born, was officiated by soccer Legend Paul McGrath, who is a regular visitor to Mount Leinster.

Following the launce, a guided 8km walk took place concluding in the community centre in Myshall.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Fintan Phelan posted a picture earlier today on Twitter while walking the trail.

