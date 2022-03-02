Search

Popular Carlow supermarket receives green light to extend despite local objections

02 Mar 2022 12:57 PM

A popular supermarket in Co Carlow has received planning permission to go ahead with an extension to the existing building. 

Carlow County Council green lit the application this week for the single-storey extension of an Aldi store on the Dublin Road in Tullow, including the construction of an off-licence, new entrance lobby and reconfiguration of the car park. 

The application from Aldi Stores Ltd. was submitted in July 2021 and again in August of that year after additional information was requested. 

Nine submissions were made during the deliberation stage, with some locals voicing concerns the development would negatively affect Tullow Town Centre. 

Other objections included a noisy refrigeration plant, night-time food deliveries and anti-social behaviour in the vicinity including loitering and littering. 

During the development, the store's gross floor area will increase from 1,348 square metres to 1,588 square metres, reducing the number of spaces in the car park by twenty three. 

Planned replacements for existing infrastructure include a new canopy and the new pole sign and entrance signs. 

All associated landscaping and site development works on the 0.45 hectares site are included. 

Fifteen conditions have been set out by the council for the project, however they are not yet available to view on the Carlow County Council website (at time of publishing) due to a broken file format. 

