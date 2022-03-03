Carlow libraries confirm temporary break in service of popular news app
Carlow libraries have confirmed a temporary break in service of the popular PressReader app.
The free application, which allows registered library members free access to global and national newspapers and magazines, has reportedly been unavailable since early this morning (Thursday March 3).
In a statement, the company behind the app said, "PressReader is experiencing network issues at the moment and we’re working hard on a fix. Thanks for your patience while we get the matter sorted."
Apologies to our @PressReader users for the break in service, which is currently being worked on.— Carlow Libraries (@CarlowLibraries) March 3, 2022
Thank you for your patience.@LibrariesIre https://t.co/7xZTWigRpl
Carlow PressReader users are being thanked for their patience for the break in service, which Carlow County Library Service also confirmed "is currently being worked on".
It is not known at present when the app will be available for use.
