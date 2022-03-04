Amber Women’s Refuge to hold free online seminar on the impact of domestic abuse on the workplace

A recent survey conducted by Amber Women’s Refuge, the local domestic abuse refuge for Carlow and Kilkenny, found that a third of workers in Carlow and Kilkenny have experienced domestic abuse in their personal lives.

Of the respondents who answered said that they have or are experiencing domestic abuse, over 66% of them said the abuse negatively impacted their work performance with them feeling exhausted, unwell or distracted as a result of an abusive relationship in their personal life.

3.5% said their work performance was impaired by a physical injury resulting from the abuse.

35% said the abuse periodically affected their ability to work productively, with 21% saying that the abuse negatively affected their work performance ‘most of the time’.

38% experienced significant stress while at work, while 24% had to deal with frequent phone calls, messages or emails from their abuser while at work.

Almost 21% experienced physical threats from their abuser during their workday.

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber said:

“It is a sad reality that domestic abuse exists in society, and while many believe it does not impact them, the findings of the survey by Amber Women’s Refuge highlight that the effects are prevalent and can impact on the workplace.

“We all have a duty of care to one another, and I would call on everyone to take some time to read through the results and acknowledge the reality. Only then, working together we can try to stop abuse in the first instance.”

County Carlow Chamber and Kilkenny Chamber invite you to join them on Thursday March 10 at 11am for a free online webinar, where we will be discussing the results of the survey, impacts on the workplace and helping you to develop a better understanding of intimate partner violence & its effects on the workplace & what we can all do to ensure our

workplaces are safe & supportive for all employees.

The session will be delivered by Naoimh Murphy, Communications Officer, Amber Women’s Refuge.

The event is being hosted online via Zoom and is free to attend, visit www.carlowchamber.com to register, alternatively contact the chamber on admin@carlowchamber.com.