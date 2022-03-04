Gardaí appeal for witnesses following burglaries in Carlow
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a break in at a shed in Carraig Rua, Tullow Road on Friday (February 25) where a number of tools and a bicycle were taken.
A blue mountain bike, a yellow and black Black and Decker drill, a black and orange Black and Decker sander and a black and orange Black and Decker jigsaw were all taken from the shed between 11am and 11pm.
Gardaí are asking for anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620
Gardaí in Tullow are appealing for information in relation to a break in at a house in Birch Green, Phelim wood on Monday (February 28).
A rear window was forced open to gain entry a black Puma backpack was taken containing some Thai currency. Two men were seen running from the property between 7.15pm and 7.30pm
Gardaí are asking for anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Tullow Garda Station.
