'We need to firmly grasp this opportunity' - Martin secures 3 year basic income arts scheme

A government commitment for a three year basic income pilot scheme for the arts has been secured.

That's according to the Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, who announced the news yesterday (Thursday March 11).

Results of a public consultation on the Basic Income for the Arts pilot - held in January 2022 - were also revealed.

She said, "I have allocated €25m for 2022 to launch the scheme. My officials and I are currently finalising the details of the scheme which I hope will provide a key support for artists and creative arts workers as we emerge from the pandemic.

"We need to firmly grasp this opportunity which could help to elevate the arts, and the skilled workforce within the sector.”

Almost 1,300 people engaged with the consultation on key issues such as eligibility criteria and how to support emerging artists.

Approximately 90% of the submissions were for artists and creative arts workers, with 4% submitted by organisations and 7% by members of the public.

Responses were "largely positive" and in support of the scheme as proposed.

The minister continued: "I welcome the insightful contributions made by the public, artists and stakeholders in the arts and culture sector as part of this public consultation. This is a once in a generation policy intervention and stakeholder consultation is critical to the delivery of the Basic Income for the Arts Pilot scheme that works for the sector."

Details of the highly anticipated scheme will be revealed shortly with guidelines made available in the coming weeks.