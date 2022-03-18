Search

18 Mar 2022

Taxi fares will rise in Carlow for Bank Holiday weekend

The fares will see a temporary rise for the Bank Holidays

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

18 Mar 2022 10:53 AM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Taxi fares in Carlow will temporarily rise for the bank holiday this week. 

Transport for Ireland have stated:

As announced by the Government in January 2022, the Friday after St Patrick’s Day (March 18) is a once off public holiday.

Due to the once off nature, it isn’t feasible for taximeters to be reprogrammed to calculate the premium rate legally applicable to public holidays.

Please note that from 8am to 8pm only on Friday the 18th of March, your taxi driver is entitled to add 20% to the fare calculated by the taximeter in the vehicle. The driver will write the additional 20% on your receipt.

