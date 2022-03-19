Search

19 Mar 2022

Carlow to mark National Tree Week with some exciting events

Carlow to mark National Tree Week with some exciting events

National Tree Week 2022 will run from Sunday March 20 until Saturday March 26

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

19 Mar 2022 8:53 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

National Tree Week 2022 will run from Sunday March 20 until Saturday March 26 and will see some exciting events taking place across County Carlow celebrating all things trees!

From the more hands-on community tree planting experiences to taking some time out to learn how to tell your oak tree from your birch tree at tree identification talks – there is something for everyone.  

This year’s theme is ‘More Forests for a Greener Future’ which aims to highlight the many benefits of forests for Ireland’s climate and biodiversity agendas, for green recreation spaces and for sustainably grown wood. 

Some of the exciting events taking place in Carlow during Tree Week are: 

1.     20th March: Altamont Gardens 

Take time out to enjoy a beautiful guided tree tour of Altamont Gardens, a large and beautiful estate covering 16 hectares. This location is home to an arboretum (a botanical collection largely of trees) known for its oaks and rhododendrons. 

2.    24th March: Online 

Carlow County Council are hosting a webinar on pocket forests. Ideal for planting in urban spaces in towns and villages, urban forests also provide homes for a wide range of creatures such as birds and squirrels.  

3.     26th March: Borris 

For those wanting to plant their own tree, tree planting will be taking place in Borris for new the apiary– this is where beehives of honey bees are kept. 

National Tree Week is an ideal time to learn more about the important role trees play in helping to stop climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air, storing carbon in the trees and soil, and releasing oxygen into the atmosphere.   

The Tree Council of Ireland and Coillte are encouraging people from every corner of Ireland to get involved.

President of the Tree of Council of Ireland, Eanna Ní Lamhna explained:  

“It’s great to have the people of Ireland come out once again in their communities and celebrate the beautiful benefits trees have to offer.

“Trees are one of the most important resources we have to tackle climate change. Tree Week is all about communities coming together to celebrate trees.

“If you are thinking of getting involved, we would encourage you to do so with simple activities like hosting walks, discussions, or community planting. These important events we hope will encourage everyone to play their part in planting more trees for a greener future.”  

Coillte CEO Imelda Hurley added:  

“Coillte is delighted once again to sponsor National Tree Week and to support the events across Ireland. Tree Week gives people the opportunity to learn more about the importance of trees and their important contribution to Ireland’s climate and biodiversity agendas.

“We’d encourage people to check out the list of events happening across the country and to get involved in what promises to be a fun week of tree-based activities for families to enjoy.” 

Since the creation of Tree Week in 1985, and later partnering with Coillte in 1989, National Tree Week has been responsible for planting half a million trees in Ireland.

To facilitate the supply, distribution and planting of trees, Coillte works hand in hand with the Tree Council of Ireland and supplies trees to county councils and communities nationwide.  

To find out about events happening in your area and to get involved, please visit www.treecouncil.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media