People in Carlow invited to join 'Peace Walk' to show solidarity with Ukraine

The walk will take place on Tuesday March 29 at 6.30pm
Residents of communities throughout Carlow are invited to come together for a short walk of peace And unity to declare solidarity with Ukraine!
Although the idea was formulated by local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor with members of local residents and community groups, this event will be non-political and non-denominational.
All Carlovians and those who live in the county are invited to participate in a short ‘Peace Walk’ and candlelight vigil in support of the people of Ukraine.
Participants will assemble inside the gates ff Carlow College (St. Patrick’s) College Street entrance, at 6.30 PM on Tuesday March 29.
The group will walk in silence from St. Patrick’s College to the ‘Liberty Tree’ in Hadden’s Carpark where they will place candles symbolising unity and solidarity and share a short time of reflection and silence for the people of Ukraine.
For further information please contact 087 614 9197 or 059 91 70754
