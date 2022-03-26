Road resurfacing works taking place in Carlow
Tullow Municipal District will be carrying out road resurfacing works along the Hacketstown – Knockananna Rd L-2004-0, ( Rathnagrew) from Friday March 25 – Monday March 28.
Duration of work each day will from 8:00am until 5:00pm.
