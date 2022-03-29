ALERT: Water outage notice in Carlow
Due to essential watermain repairs the water serving Kilree Lane Bagenalstown may need to be turned off today, Tuesday March 29, 2022 between 10am and 5pm.
For all mains water and sewerage enquiries, please contact the Irish Water customer care phone line on 1800 278 278.
