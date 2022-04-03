PROPERTY: Prime commercial property in Carlow receives no bids at auction

The auction for a prime commercial property in Carlow town ended on Thursday March 31 with no bidders.

Macs Menswear located at 6 Tullow Street came with a starting bid of €250,000 but as the clock winded down, it seemed no buyer was interested.

The property is arranged over ground and two upper floors to provide a mid terrace retail building. Internally the property comprises a ground floor retail unit together with overhead storage and ancillary accommodation with total floor area extending to approximately 265 sq. m (2,852 sq. ft).

Described as a town centre retail investment, the entire property is at present let to an individual t/a Macs Mens Wear for a term of 10 years from 01.11.2012 at a contractual rent of €30,000 per annum, exclusive of rates and VAT.

The lease provides for rent reviews every fifth year and contains full repairing and insuring covenants.

For more information on this prime retail location you can contact Ben McArdle by emailing ben.mcardle@bidx1.com or phoning +3530874279119.

