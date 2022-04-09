Artists in Carlow sought by Irish hospice group to create works supporting HSE care staff

The Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) is seeking artists from Carlow and across Ireland to develop new creative work to support the health and wellbeing of HSE care staff.

The commissions offer comes following a two-year pandemic, which the IHF believes highlighted the value of creative practice in people's lives, particularly for people affected by dying, death and bereavement.

Four commissions of €2,500 per artist (plus a materials budget) are available to explore how creativity can make moments of care and wellbeing for HSE staff.

The IHF are looking for creative people with demonstrable excellence in their chosen field, which can be anything from performance to plastic arts, literature and architecture.

Arts and Engagement Production Officer, Dominic Campbell, said, “We are delighted to be working with Creative Ireland and the HSE on supporting professional care teams who engage with dying, death, and bereavement on a daily basis. These commissions will focus on the supporting these workers and figuring out how creative work can be of value to them in their work.”

Any artist interested in submitting should send a cover letter (max two sides of A4 explaining why the project interests you), or video clip (max two minutes long) and a current CV detailing work and creative practice to arts@hospicefoundation.ie.

Those who wish to send their entry by post can do so by addressing it to Elizabeth Hutcheson, Irish Hospice Foundation, Morrison Chambers, 32 Nassau St, Dublin 2, D02 YE06.

Closing date for applications is Wednesday April 20 at 5pm.