Carlow Sports Partnership are running a four week Buggy Buddies programme for parents in Carlow
Carlow Sports Partnership are running a four week Buggy Buddies programme for parents in Carlow Town Park.
This unique class is a great way for new parents as you can bring your baby ‘n buggy along.
Parents can swap stories, get some top tips; it will get you outdoors helping you to engage in nature and lift your mood. You can get fit and active, feel energetic and positive and most of all, help you lose weight and tone up.
After your exercise session for those who wish to go for a coffee, there will be a designated area available to relax and socialise together in a friendly atmosphere.
. @ActiveCarlow are hosting a four week Buddy Buggies Programme in Carlow Town Park from APR 26.— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) April 11, 2022
Full details on how to get involved can be found at https://t.co/Ce3ILhH7MI@CarlowLibraries @carlowppn pic.twitter.com/XyQpJs4IcP
What are the benefits of attending a 6-week Buggy Buddies Programme?
Parking: in the Town Hall Cark Park would be a central point for access to the main park just over the bridge and to your coffee destination on Dublin street.
Cost of Parking: €3.00 all-day parking.
Optional: Go for a coffee & a chat after your workout.
What to Bring: Water, wear comfortable footwear and workout gear and rain jacket.
If you have additional queries about this 4-week Buggy Buddies Programme, please send an email to Majella Fennelly via mfennelly@carlowcoco.ie
The gender-based bursary is being introduced as part of the national Action Plan for Apprenticeship 2021-2025
The Sunflower has become a worldwide symbol of solidarity and peace amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.