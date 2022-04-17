Carlow College hosts annual Literary Awards and Creative Writing Showcase

Carlow College, St. Patrick’s hosted its tenth Annual Literary Awards and Creative Writing Showcase in VISUAL on Monday April 11.

This annual event gathers together the College literary community for a night to recognise and celebrate the creative writing talent of its students with awards presented for best in prose and poetry writing over the past year.

This year’s awards were presented by renowned poet and playwright, Darren Donohoe.

Friends and family, staff, students and past graduates of Carlow College, were in attendance for what was an engaging and entertaining evening.

The night opened with members of the Third Year Creative Writing class presenting a showcase of their writing.

Darren Donohoe addresses Annual Literary Awards

The class gave a series of readings of poems, as they provided a dramatic, moving, and varied showcase of their work.

Speaking at the awards Lecturer in English, Dr Derek Coyle, commented on ‘how exciting it is to see the next generation of young Irish writers discover their voices. So varied, and with so much to say. The Literary Awards helps provide them with a platform.

This event is organized along fully professional lines and gives our students a valuable insight into, and first-hand experience of, how literary competitions work, and what is involved in being active on the literary scene.’

The following Awards were presented in the categories of Poetry and Prose Poetry

1 st Prize – ‘My Room’ by Angela Kirwan

2 nd Prize – ‘The Endurer’ by Ann Marie Dunne

3 rd Prize – ‘Toting Home’ by Karen Wills and ‘The Yellow House in Arles’ by Lourda Delaney

Prose

1 st Prize – ‘The Lady of Winter’ by Éimhin Lynch

2 nd Prize – ‘New Hibernia’ by Adam Crawford

3 rd Prize - ‘Women Only Club’ – Lourda Delaney and ‘Rise Up Oh Fionn’ by Robert Ruane

Eimhin Lynch awarded first prize in Prose by Darren Donohoe - CC Annual Literary Awards

Following the Awards, Darren Donohoe read a selection of his work from his soon to be launched first poetry collection, Secret Poets published by Turas Press.

After a question and answer session, Carlow College, St Patrick’s students with literary ambitions were left with plenty to consider and with the doors of inspiration opened.

The Awards Ceremony and Creative Writing Showcase concluded a month-long series of events to celebrate ten years of the Carlow College Annual Literary Awards, which included a Poetry Masterclass and Public Reading with Welsh poet, Gillian Clarke and the world premiere of ‘Metanoia’ – a new worked by leading Irish composer, Gráinne Mulvey in memoriam of Fr Michael McCarthy.

Full details of the Awards winners and their winning pieces are available at here