New gender-based funding for apprenticeship employers welcomed in Carlow

The gender-based bursary is being introduced as part of the national Action Plan for Apprenticeship 2021-2025
Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Conor has welcomed a new gender-based bursary for apprenticeship employers which is worth €2,666 and is available to employers who employ apprentices on any national apprenticeship programme with greater than 80% representation of a single gender.
Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:
“We need to continue to open up apprenticeship opportunities for learners of all backgrounds; this new incentive is extremely welcome.
“According to recent figures, only 1,500 or 6% of apprentices in Ireland are women at present. In certain fields like engineering and construction that can be even lower.
“The hope is that there is a strong take up of the bursary among employers, with increased diversity benefiting our modern, 21st century industries.”
The new gender-based bursary is being implemented with effect from January 1 2022. It covers all new apprentice registrations from that date on eligible national apprenticeship programmes.
The bursary to eligible employers will be paid in two installments. €1,333 is payable following completion of 6 months training by the apprentice. The second payment of €1,333 is payable following completion of 18 months training by the apprentice.
The gender-based bursary is being introduced as part of the national Action Plan for Apprenticeship 2021-2025.
The gender-based bursary is being introduced as part of the national Action Plan for Apprenticeship 2021-2025
The Sunflower has become a worldwide symbol of solidarity and peace amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.