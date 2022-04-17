Search

18 Apr 2022

SOW NOW: Initiative to raise funds for the Ukraine Humanitarian Crises in Carlow

The Sunflower has become a worldwide symbol of solidarity and peace amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

17 Apr 2022 4:53 PM

Sow Now is an initiative originated in Tullow, County Carlow by a group of volunteers who are providing necessary support for the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis by helping Ukrainian families settle into Irish communities nationwide. 

Sow Now began when 39-year-old Tetiana Pankiv and her three daughters Sofia 16, Marta 15 and Yana 5 fled their beloved home Lviv in Western Ukraine, and not knowing where to go, a friend suggested fleeing to Ireland given the lifting of visa requirements.

When an Irish family offered Tetiana and her daughters a home, they were so grateful but were left feeling helpless thinking about the family members and friends they had left behind – and this is how the idea Sow Now came about.

With the help of Tetiana’s host and now beloved friend Jacqui Nabb and many other Irish entrepreneurs across the country Tetiana got the help to set up the Sow Now Initiative a sunflower seed fundraiser to support her fellow Ukrainian men, women and children that she reluctantly left behind left behind through the work of the Irish Red Cross. 

What started out as a small sunflower seed fundraiser for Ukraine in Tullow, has now grown to a national initiative but Sow Now can’t fulfil the order of 100,000 sunflower seed packets on time without help.

Sow Now needs teams of five people to commit just four hours of their time on April 23 to help pack the 5grm packs of sunflower seeds in Tullow.

Sow Now is calling on all families, businesses, clubs, schools, and anyone willing to lend a hand to come together to support the efforts of Sow Now to ensure everyone across the country can get their seeds in time for May 19.

With your help, Sow Now will be able to provide packets of seeds to be sold in Supervalu and Centra outlets across the country and reach their target of raising €500,000 for the Ukraine Humanitarian Crises.

The Sunflower has become a worldwide symbol of solidarity and peace amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Sow Now wants the sunflowers to bloom in every Irish community as a powerful symbol of Irish support, and as an invitation for sincere integration into our communities. These flowers will be a small reminder of home and an assurance of safety and friendship.

Please text 086 828 3637 to register your interest and be part of this incredible community appeal on April 23 in Tullow County Carlow.

