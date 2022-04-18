Global shortage of Data Analysts sparks call to Carlow graduates
Against a backdrop in which the skills required are in demand, here and across the globe, graduates from Carlow and beyond who have good numerical and statistical proficiency are being asked to consider taking further studies in the field of Data Analytics.
The suggestion comes from Hibernia College with its announcement of a one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Science in Business Data Analytics. Commencing next Autumn, it embraces the three fields of business analytics, technology and data science.
Accredited by Quality and Qualifications Ireland, students will be drawn principally from the fields of computer science, mathematics, statistics, engineering and technology, and from finance, accounting and business.
For more information visit Hibernia College
