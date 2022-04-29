Road resurfacing taking place in Carlow
Tullow Municipal District will be carrying out road resurfacing works on Thursday 28 & Friday 29 of April at Kilmagarvoge / Tankardstown. L-6023-0.
Duration of work will be from 7:00am until 7:00pm each day.
“Inclusivity is key and it’s wonderful to see so much more acceptance, understanding and willingness to celebrate and respect diversity.”
The Local Enterprise Office say that the new appointee will be responsible for developing a road map to implement the remaining actions of the strategy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.