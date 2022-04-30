Search

30 Apr 2022

Doubling of welfare payments for families of children in hospital welcomed in Carlow

It is not means tested and is paid at a rate of €309.50 per month for each child for whom Domiciliary Care Allowance is paid

Lili Lonergan

30 Apr 2022 12:53 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow and party Spokesperson on Children, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the doubling of the period of time for which Domiciliary Care Allowance and Carer’s Allowance are paid for children who are hospitalised. 

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“This welcome announcement will come as a relief to anxious parents. When a child becomes ill it is a very difficult period for parents and there are additional financial stresses as well. Today’s support will hopefully give them some security financially and allow them to focus on their child.”

The Carlow TD added:

“The supports will continue to be paid for 26 weeks, as opposed to the previous 13-week period, to the parents or guardians of children under 16 who are hospitalised for up to six months.” 

Domiciliary Care Allowance and Carer’s Allowance had been paid over a period of 13 weeks when a child was in hospital. The extension of these financial supports is to give families in such situations greater financial security and peace of mind when they are enduring such difficult experiences.

Domiciliary Care Allowance is a monthly payment for a child aged under 16 with a severe disability, who requires ongoing care and attention, substantially over and above the care and attention usually required by a child of the same age. 

Carer’s Allowance is a means-tested payment for people living in Ireland who are looking after someone who needs support because of age, physical or learning disability or illness, including mental illness. 

