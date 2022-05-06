Search

06 May 2022

Heritage grant funding awarded to projects in Carlow

Heritage grant funding awarded to projects in Carlow

Heritage grant funding awarded to projects in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

06 May 2022 10:53 AM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Funding of €222,065 in Heritage Council grants have been awarded to local areas in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Welcoming the news, Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor commented:

“There are 15 heritage projects in the local area which will benefit from this grant funding in 2022. The Heritage Council has made, and will continue to make, a big impact in supporting communities and towns across Carlow and Kilkenny.

“Maintaining our local heritage is something we can all agree is vital to ensuring our communities retain their sense of identity and history. I look forward to seeing these heritage projects come to fruition in due course and I hope we will all continue to enjoy the history and wonder right here on our doorstep.”

Projects in Carlow that will benefit from the funding include: 

  • Myshall Muintir Na Tire Project: Myshall - Restoring and Rebuilding Our Heritage Amount: € 10,456 Scheme: Community Heritage Local Authority Area: Carlow County Council Reference: CH17163
  • Carlow County Council Project: A Heritage-Led Regeneration Plan application for Burrin Street, Carlow Town 2022 Amount: € 40,000 Scheme: Historic Towns Initiative Local Authority Area: Carlow County Council Reference: HT16494
  • Carlow County Council Project: County Heritage Plan 2023-28; Facilitation Amount: € 4,677 Scheme: Local Authority Heritage Plan Projects Local Authority Area: Carlow County Council Reference: C16404
  • Carlow County Council Project: Blackstairs Mountains Vernacular Heritage Project Amount: € 19,095 Scheme: Local Authority Heritage Plan Projects Local Authority Area: Carlow County Council Reference: C16579
  • Carlow County Council Project: Gordon Bennett Race- Intangible heritage Amount: € 5,250 Scheme: Local Authority Heritage Plan Projects Local Authority Area: Carlow County Council Reference: C16585
  • Carlow County Museum Project: Conservation, Relocation and Display of a 18th century endangered artefact for public display. Relocate a 1789 Wesley Methodist Chapel Plaque to Carlow County Museum, and MSPI museum Amount: € 2,129 Scheme: Heritage Stewardship Fund Local Authority Area: Carlow County Museum Reference: SF17566 

Free digital skills classes for older people in Carlow

Census participants in Carlow asked to post back forms

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media