13 May 2022

'Selling for Success' with POWERHOUSE - Carlow Women in Business  

The Powerhouse – Owning Your Worth Event will run from 12pm to 1:30pm on Thursday May 26 2022 in the Seven Oaks Hotel   

Lili Lonergan

13 May 2022 7:53 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

“Powerhouse” - Carlow Businesswomen’s Network, facilitated by Carlow Local Enterprise Office, hosts another unmissable event for 2022, titled “Selling for Success”, in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Athy Road, Carlow on Thursday May 26, 2022 with Sales Performance Consultant Jo Collins and the Team at Manzor Marketing.  

Featuring guest speaker and Sales Performance Consultant Jo Collins, the event will offer businesswomen the opportunity to gain an understanding of how they can optimise their business sales and gain an understanding of how to deliver excellent customer experience. 

The event will offer attendees the chance to meet as a network in person and to network over complimentary lunch in the charming atmosphere of the Seven Oaks Hotel.   

The Powerhouse Network has provided a peer learning and support network over the past eight months to businesswomen in Carlow.  The regular network sessions have provided experienced guest speakers, networking opportunities and inspiration throughout. 

Business mentor and speaker Jo Collins is looking forward to sharing her knowledge at the event. Jo commented ‘By staying close to your customers and listening to their problems you can define your true value.

Focus on the problem you solve, not on your product or service, as a strategy to attract and retain customers. By attending you will leave with a clear understanding on key activities that will improve sales and deliver a great customer experience.’ 

Jo Collins – Guest Speaker and Sales Performance Coach  

Jane Manzor from Manzor Marketing co-ordinators of the Powerhouse Women in Business Network on behalf of the Carlow County Council – Local Enterprise Office says:

"We look forward to presenting the opportunity for Carlow Businesswomen to come together to support and learn from each other. I look forward to welcoming the attendees to what is expected to be another unmissable event".

Speaking of the event, Melissa Doyle, Business Advisor with the Local Enterprise Office, in Carlow County Council said:

"For businesswomen, building a supportive network is important and we are delighted to host our next in-person event for the Powerhouse Network which supports the development of peer-to-peer connections.

"We look forward to hosting a series of events in 2022 which are particularly suitable for female business owners and managers in County Carlow, and all are very welcome to attend.

"During this event we will be unveiling the details of our Summer Networking event which will hosted on 29th June 2022."

Please register online HERE

