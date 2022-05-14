Search

14 May 2022

'Housing targets for Carlow show Government not serious about tackling housing crisis' - Sinn Féin TD

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion TD has commented on the publication of the government’s affordable housing targets, which were obtained in response to a parliamentary question.

The miserable targets show that the Minister for Housing is not serious about tackling the affordable housing crisis. It also shows despite all the rhetoric from Fianna Fáil they are incapable of solving the housing crisis.

Teachta Funchion said:

‘The information continued in the government’s affordable housing targets up to 2026 is truly depressing for the people of County Carlow.

‘Despite the Minister for Housing’s rhetoric about believing in home ownership. Between now and 2026 he is only funding a tiny amount of genuinely affordable homes for people to purchase in Carlow.

‘All of County Carlow is to get an average of just 8 affordable purchase homes a year. The county is tied with County Laois for the lowest number of affordable homes throughout the country.

‘As a significant commuter belt county, under significant price pressure from Dublin, eight homes a year is outrageous.

’These targets show that the Government and local representatives are not serious about tackling the affordable housing crisis in Carlow.

‘Instead, the Minister is doing what Fianna Fáil do best. They will give massive handouts to big developers to deliver overpriced homes, with the big losers being struggling home buyers and the taxpayer.

‘What we need is at least 4,000 affordable purchase homes a year nationally and Carlow needs a significant uplift in its allocation. The best way to deliver these homes is through Local Authorities and Approved Housing Bodies.’

