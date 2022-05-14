Free clean-up kits available to communities in Carlow for World Ocean Day

With less than a month to go, Irish environmental charity Clean Coasts is inviting communities in County Carlow to come together and start planning their World Ocean Day event.

World Ocean Day is celebrated annually on June 8 to highlight the important role the ocean has for our life and the planet.

In 2022, the focus will once more be on the 30x30 campaign: to create a healthy ocean with abundant wildlife and to stabilize the climate, it’s critical that 30% of our planet’s lands, waters, and ocean are protected by 2030.

One of the issues affecting our ocean is litter that has become a global problem for both humans and wildlife. However, communities in County Carlow have demonstrated their desire to be part of the solution by taking part in several litter picking calls to action.

Once more, Clean Coasts is asking individuals, households and groups to join them and take action to protect the ocean.

As a matter of fact, the number one cause of marine litter is litter dropped in towns and cities, which makes its way to the ocean through our waterways, and therefore, by picking up litter from your local park, street, estate, river or lake, you will contribute to making a difference for our marine environment.

To support the efforts of volunteers in Ireland, today registrations opened for communities and individuals in Ireland who want to receive free clean-up kits containing bags, gloves and hi-viz vests.

Building on the success of the Spring Clean 22 campaign, which took place in the month of April and saw over 4,400 volunteers organising over 150 clean-ups in county Carlow, the National Spring Clean programme is joining Clean Coasts this year in supporting these communities around Ireland.

In 2021, the initiative changed its name from “World Oceans Day” to “World Ocean Day”. By dropping the “s”, its organisers wanted to highlight the fact that we are all connected by a large ocean. This shared ocean supports all life on the planet, by producing most of the oxygen we breathe and regulating climate.

No matter where we live, we all depend on the ocean to survive.

This means that each piece of litter removed from the streets in county Carlow will have a positive impact on a global scale.

