JOBS ALERT: Carlow Sports Partnership are hiring

Carlow Sports Partnership are now hiring sport leaders required for summer inclusive camps.
All posts are subject to Garda Vetting and training will be provided.
All applicants must be 18 and over and may be shortlisted.
To apply email your cv to Teresa via tomeara@carlowcoco.ie
Closing date for applications is May 31 at 5pm.
