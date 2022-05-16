Safeguard Training Course to take place in Carlow

This course is a must for all Club Children’s Officers
County Carlow Sports Partnership are running an Online Safeguarding 2 Training Course on the July 5 2022 and will take place on Zoom.
Participants will need a tablet/laptop & a good internet connection. The ‘Zoom’ access link for the course and relevant course materials will be emailed to participants in advance in word and PDF formats. To gain accreditation, participants must complete the full course.
County Carlow Sports Partnership are holding an Online Safeguarding 2 Training Course on the 7th July 2022.
A Club Children’s Officer should be child centered in focus and have as the primary aim the establishment of a child centered ethos within the club. S/He is the link between the children and the adults in the club. S/He also takes responsibility for monitoring and reporting to the Club Management Committee on how club policy impacts on young people and Sports Leaders.
- Each person attending the course will need to use their own independent device.
- Safeguarding 1 course must be completed before you take part in Safeguarding 2
Tickets are €22.20 and for more information on booking please Click Here
