Historical Walking Tour of Carlow planned for Postgraduate Study Open Evening

Carlow College, St. Patrick’s is holding a postgraduate study taster event later this month with a Provincial Town Walking Tour in Carlow.

The event aims to give people an insight into the postgraduate study options in Irish History available with Carlow College.

The Postgraduate Taster Event will start with a walking tour of Carlow town led by two of Carlow College’s history academics, Dr Margaret Murphy and Dr Elaine Callinan, and will visit key historical sites in Carlow town to discuss both the medieval history and more recent history around the formation of the Free State.

Speaking of the Taster Event, Programme Director for the MA in Irish Regional History, Dr Elaine Callinan says:

“We decided to host a walking tour to showcase the different aspects of Irish regional history that can be studied as part of the Masters and Postgraduate Diploma programmes in Irish Regional History within Carlow College.”

Dr Callinan added that “both programmes, which are validated by the new South East Technological University, are unique to the South East of Ireland and focus on ‘doing history’, by learning and debating regional history and cultural history and heritage, and practising oral history.”

Those studying the MA or PGDip programmes can choose to focus their studies on a particular region in Ireland, such as Carlow.

There is recognition of the growing importance of researching the history of a region so depth and new knowledge can be added to the national narrative.

Programme Director for the MA in Irish Regional History, Dr Elaine Callinan

As Dr Callinan points out:

“There are many interesting aspects to Carlow’s own history and the town compares well with others across Ireland. Carlow itself is a medieval town established by the Normans and Carlow Castle always provides an interesting study for regional history because it is one of the most important Anglo-Norman castles in Ireland.

“Carlow also saw some of the fiercest fighting of the 1798 Rebellion, and in later years its Jailhouse (now Carlow Shopping Centre) was home to some interesting criminals, and its neoclassical style Courthouse has seen many a fascinating trial.”

These are just some of the sites that will be visited on the walking tour.

Carlow College’s postgraduate study options in Irish Regional History allow students to develop core research skills which culminate in an independent research project or thesis.

Applications are now open for postgraduate study starting in September 2022 with full details available at www.carlowcollege.ie.

During and after the tour you will also have the opportunity to discuss these programmes with history lecturers and pose any questions you may have.

The free Postgraduate Study Taster Event will be held on Thursday May 26 from 6.30pm - 8.30pm. Registration is essential and full details are available at www.carlowcollege.ie