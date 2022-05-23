Lotto player who scooped €94,772 in Saturday night draw yet to come forward in Carlow

Lotto players in the scenic village of Ballon are being urged to check their tickets carefully after a Carlow player won an incredible €94,772 in Saturday night’s draw.

The Carlow player matched five numbers and the bonus in the draw after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket at McAssey’s Foodmarket in Ballon, Co. Carlow on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s (May 21) draw were: 20, 26, 29, 41, 42, 45 and the bonus was 01.

Shop owner Michael McAssey was thrilled to get the call from the National Lottery about the Saturday night win:

“There is certainly going to be a lot of excitement around the village today! I was delighted to hear that one of our customers was the biggest winner of the night last night – what a title to hold.

“As soon as news spreads, I’m sure the whole town will be eager to check their tickets to see if they have the golden one worth over €94,000. The entire team is over the moon for the winner – we just hope they check their ticket soon!”

The Match 5+Bonus winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe.

The winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

While there was no winner of the €3,265,747 jackpot on offer in Saturday night's draw, over 85,000 players nationwide won prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus games. Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €3.5 million.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language.

In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.