Carlow swimmers warned of drowning fears as good weather prompts warning from ESB
Ahead of the June bank holiday weekend and with the improving spell of warm weather over the summer months, ESB has issued a warning to the general public in Carlow and across Ireland of the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.
"These areas are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast-flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground," a spokesperson said.
Taking place from Thur 9 – Sun 12 June, Carlow Arts Festival is excited to welcome back audiences to a joyful, exciting and dynamic festival
The START campaign aims to support parents and guardians to talk to children about reducing treats as a family and minimise intake of foods high in fat, salt and sugar
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.