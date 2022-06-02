Domestic abuse support available for women in County Carlow

You can drop in for a confidential chat or make an appointment on 085 862 3627
A community-based outreach worker from Amber Women's Refuge will be available in Bagenalstown on Tuesdays and Thursdays to offer free support and information at Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre on the Royal Oak Road.
You can drop in for a confidential chat or make an appointment on 085 862 3627.
Amber Women's Refuge provides community based support services to women and children Kilkenny and Carlow who are and have experienced domestic violence and abuse.
The campaign which aims to highlight the need for “radical empathy” will be launched at a free online conversation event this coming Thursday (June 2) at 7pm
