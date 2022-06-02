'The lifeblood of our towns and villages' - Irish Postmaster's Union welcomes €30m funding package

The Irish Postmasters’ Union has welcomed the announcement of a €30 million government plan to secure the Post Office Network, which will help to keep Post Offices open and government services accessible in local communities.

The Irish Postmaster’s Union (IPU) said that in making available a funding package of €30 million over a three-year fixed period, the government, like many countries across Europe, was recognising the social value of post offices.

Welcoming the announcement, Seán Martin, President of the Irish Postmasters Union said:

“The Post Office Network is the lifeblood of our towns and villages and a much-trusted focal point of our communities.

“The Network continues to be Ireland’s largest retail and face-to-face service network at the heart of over 900 communities serving approximately 1.3 million customers each week. Our role in supporting communities was never more evident than during the recent pandemic when we were one of the few government services to remain open throughout.

“I want to thank the Government for making this funding available in order to protect and strengthen this vital infrastructure for the public’s benefit.

“The Post Office network is a highly trusted service and a national asset which Postmasters want to grow and develop. We have always been willing to work with new services and we have demonstrated our flexibility time and again in responding to new challenges.

“We believe the network can be leveraged to greatly benefit both the citizen and Government, strengthening our shared civic and social connectivity, and developing the Network will also have a positive multiplier effect for all other local businesses.

“We thank Minister Ryan, Minister Naughton, Minister Humphries and Minister McGrath and the many TDs and Senators who recognised the invaluable service provided by postmasters and the need for a strong and viable network.”

Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) General Secretary Ned O’Hara said:

“Postmasters will now focus on working to ensure the equitable distribution of this funding and we look forward to discussing the matter further with An Post.

“The IPU is committed to working to develop the Network and keep as many Post Offices as possible serving communities across the country.”