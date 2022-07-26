Search

26 Jul 2022

REVEALED: These local Carlow roads will have speed cameras

Garda speed vans caught 476 speeders on December 27.

A speed van in operation / FILE PHOTO

26 Jul 2022 5:53 PM

A total of 61 new safety camera zones will go live nationwide today - bringing the total of zones to 1,373.

The new locations were selected following an analysis of collated Garda data acquire from fatal, serious, and minor traffic collisions.

Other consideration was given to areas that were highlighted by local communities as areas of concern.

The roads around Carlow are: N25, Kilkenny / Carlow, R700, Kilkenny / Carlow, R702, Kilkenny / Carlow, R725, Kilkenny / Carlow

Here are all locations of the new speed camera zones. Where there are more than one speed zones on a single road, the longitude and latitude will be provided:

R702, Wexford
R772, Wicklow
R138, Dublin
R420, Laois / Offaly
R772, Wicklow
R212, Cavan / Monaghan
R772, Wexford
N69, Limerick
M1, Dublin
M11, Wexford
M6 (53.358812, -7.502059), Westmeath
M6 (53.39934, -7.829015), Westmeath
M8, Laois / Offaly
N11, Wexford
R772, Wexford
N15 (54.359784, -8.522433), Sligo / Leitrim
N15 (54.490398, -8.203269), Donegal
N15 (54.678167, -8.042266), Donegal
N21 (52.471404, -9.020695), Limerick
N21 (52.551305, -8.812588), Limerick
N24 (52.365333, -7.624309), Tipperary
N24 (52.361152, -7.499734), Tipperary
N25, Cork North
N25, Kilkenny / Carlow
N3 (53.986428, -7.31751), Cavan / Monaghan
N3 (54.039974, -7.378137), Cavan/Monaghan
N4, Sligo / Leitrim
N56, Donegal
N59, Mayo
N62 (52.900554, -7.797818), Tipperary
N62 (53.348583, -7.845681 ), Laois / Offaly
R108, Dublin
N1, Dublin
R163, Meath
R179,Cavan / Monaghan
R362, Roscommon / Longford
R364, Galway
R441, Laois/ Offaly

R445, Tipperary
R446, GalwayR610, Cork City
R630, Cork North
R680, Waterford
R700, Kilkenny / Carlow
R702, Kilkenny / Carlow
R725, Kilkenny / Carlow
R730, Wexford
R736, Wexford
R106/R809, Dublin
Gap Road, Kerry
Raheen Moor, Wexford
Ballybin Road, Meath
Station Road, Kerry.

