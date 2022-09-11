Gardaí appeal for public assistance to help find missing Carlow teenager

Helen McDonnell
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Helen McDonnell who was last seen in Carlow town on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Helen is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height and of slim build with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.
When last seen Helen was wearing black jacket with a fur hood, a black tracksuit and white runners.
Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
