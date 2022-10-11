PROPERTY WATCH: Calling Carlow DIYers! Budget friendly town centre property going under the hammer this week
A two-bedroom house in Carlow town is going under the hammer on an online auction this Thursday, October 13.
The property is located at 21 Staplestown Road and has been put up for an advised minimum value of €150,000.
The accommodation, which will be in need of refurbishment, includes a kitchen, two living rooms, two bedrooms, a family bathroom and an en-suite.
