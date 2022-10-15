Carlow apprentices to graduate at first National Apprenticeship Awards ceremony

More than 360 talented apprentices across Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford will graduate at the inaugural National Apprenticeship Awards 2022, for the south-east region, taking place in Kilkenny next Monday, October 17.

Organised by Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board (KCETB) for the region, the National Apprenticeship Awards recognise the achievements of apprentices who have completed four years of study and are now driving new career standards of leadership, teamwork, creativity and problem-solving in their sectors.

The graduates will mark the completion of 21 different apprenticeships from five industry sectors: engineering; electrical; motor; construction; hospitality and food.

The ceremony will be the first to include commis chef apprenticeship graduates, following its introduction by KCETB in 2016. The graduate chefs are: Garret Brennan (Avalon House Hotel, Castlecomer); Cormac Donal Keane (Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow); Stuart Dunne Maher (Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny); Peter Thorpe (Talbot Hotel, Wexford); Hannah McCann (Ballinahinch Castle, Co. Galway) and Michael Gaule (Kelly’s Hotel, Rosslare).

The executive head chef at Kelly’s Hotel, Eugene Callaghan, will be a guest speaker at the awards.

The National Apprenticeship Awards 2022 will also recognise the first Phase 2 electrical apprentices from the south-east region who commenced training in 2018 in the very first Kilkenny-based course.

“Apprenticeships form the basis of an exciting career choice for school leavers. Combining hands-on, practical workplace training with learning in a further education and training (FET) centre, they provide huge opportunites for those who want to learn and work concurrently,” said Mary Prior Butler, head of training services at KCETB. “This prestigious ceremony highlights the excellence, hard work and resilience shown by the recipient apprentices, particularly in light of the significant challenges and disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” she added.

“We are delighted that the National Apprenticeship Awards ceremony can take place in person this year to recognise the tremendous achievements of so many apprentices who have completed their training in a range of disciplines and whose skills are so valuable to our economic progress”, said Eileen Curtis, CE of KCETB.