Carlow champs Palatine to play Leinster Championship fixture live on RTE

Carlow SFC champions Palatine come up against Wicklow winners St Patricks in the first round of the Leinster Championship on Saturday, October 22 at 8pm.
It has been revealed that the game, which will be held in Netwatch Cullen Park, will be broadcast live on RTÉ2.
Palatin marginally defeated Tinryland on a scoreline of 2-8 to 2-6 in the Carlow SFC final two weeks ago.
