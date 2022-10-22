What time will Carlow champs Palatine play their Leinster Championship fixture live on RTÉ?

Carlow SFC champions Palatine come up against Wicklow winners St Patricks in the first round of the Leinster Championship this evening (Saturday, October 22 - 8pm).
The game, which will be held in Netwatch Cullen Park, will be broadcast live on RTÉ2.
Leinster Senior Club Football Championship - Rd 1:— Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) October 17, 2022
Netwatch Cullen Park
⏰Sat, 22 Oct @ 8pm
@PalatineGAA V @StPatsGAAWick
Tickets must be bought in advance using the link below - there will be no ticket sales at NCP:https://t.co/8AlZX5e4WW
Palatin marginally defeated Tinryland on a scoreline of 2-8 to 2-6 in the Carlow SFC final three weeks ago.
