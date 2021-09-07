Search

07/09/2021

07/09/2021

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman in her 70s dies in Meath collision

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a single car that occurred in the Bellinter area of Co Meath shortly after 1pm on Monday, September 6. 

A woman aged in her 70s, the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has later removed to Navan mortuary. A post-mortem will take place in due course. 
 
Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda station on  46 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

