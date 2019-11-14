Carlow people! Old bangers worth a tasty €3,500 in Carlow Nissan's new 'Go Green' deal

Nissan is helping drivers to go green and to switch into the zero emissions Nissan LEAF by offering them up to €3,500 for their old banger.

Nissan has made the move to clean up the national car fleet and to support consumers who want to drive electric to reduce their carbon footprint.

"Bring us your old polluting car and we’ll give up to €3,500 to put towards the cost of driving away in a brand new, zero emissions Nissan LEAF," said James McCarthy, CEO of Nissan Ireland.

Simple Criteria

The green scrappage offer is open to anyone driving a car that has been registered before the end of 2011 and will come as welcome news to anyone who has been thinking of making the switch to the Nissan LEAF.

Anyone driving a car that has been registered up to the end of 2009 is guaranteed a minimum trade-in value of €3,000 toward the cost of a new Nissan LEAF, with trade-in values increasing up to €3,500 for cars registered up to the end of 2011.

Over 5,000 Nissan LEAFs sold (check out the car below)

The news comes as Nissan continues to break all records for EV sales in Ireland having sold over 1,000 Nissan LEAF vehicles so far this year and over 5,000 since it launched the car over a decade ago.

Nissan has introduced the offer after the Government failed to use Budget 2020 to deliver a green scrappage scheme to incentivise motorists to switch out of older polluting cars into cleaner, zero emission cars as part of its policy to put one million electric vehicles onto Irish roads by 2030.

"Nissan has helped thousands of motorists to reduce their carbon footprint and our ‘go green’ scrappage offer is aimed at helping thousands more to follow in their footsteps and to protect our environment," said Mr McCarthy.

"We are playing our part to clean up the national car fleet and to support motorists who want to take green action, to drive green miles, to reduce their carbon footprint and to become more sustainable," he added.

Real savings

The scrappage deal is set to reduce the cost of buying the €29,890 entry level 40kWh Nissan LEAF, which has a range of up to 270 kilometres, to between €26,390 and €26,890, depending on the age of the car that is being traded-in.

Those who are interested in switching into the newly launched 62kWh model, which delivers up to 385 kilometres of zero emissions driving on a single charge, can save up to €3,500 off the starting price of €37,840 thanks to the green scrappage offer.

"Nissan is committed to doing what it can to clean up the national car fleet and to help consumers to take climate change action.

"This initiative will help any motorist who is thinking of going green and driving electric to make the switch," said Mr McCarthy.

Nissan X-Storage System

Nissan recently announced that the Nissan X-Storage system will be available to buy in Ireland in 2020, enabling EV drivers to use their cars to power their businesses and homes and to feed energy back to the power grid.

The company already uses the technology together with sustainable solar energy to power its new Dublin headquarters.

It has also expanded its own fleet of electric vehicles with the Nissan LEAF and Nissan ENV200 currently accounting for 60% of the cars that it has on the road.

Motorists can learn more about the offer and the trade-in value of their old banger by visiting their Carlow Nissan at Staplestown, Wexford Road Business Park, call (059) 918 8128 or see www.nissan.ie