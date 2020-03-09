NEWS
Gardaí investigating after teenager hit by car in Carlow
Gardaí in Carlow investigating after teenager struck by vehicle
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a traffic collision which resulted in a woman being hospitalised.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road at Hanover roundabout, Carlow, shortly before 9am on March 2.
The injured party, a woman in her late teens, was taken by ambulance to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, with minor injuries.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on