Gardaí investigating after teenager hit by car in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a traffic collision which resulted in a woman being hospitalised.   

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road at Hanover roundabout, Carlow, shortly before 9am on March 2.

The injured party, a woman in her late teens, was taken by ambulance to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, with minor injuries. 