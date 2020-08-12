Gardaí issue fines for cycling on motorway

The cyclists (circled) waiting inside the crash barrier after they were stopped on the motorway

Gardaí issued fines to cyclists after they were stopped while cycling on a motorway. 

Wicklow gardaí intercepted the cyclists this week on the M11 on the way to Wexford. 

Gardaí said they were issued penalty notices. 

A garda said: "These cyclists were reminded that motorways are not for their use as they headed to Wexford this afternoon.

"They headed for the coast roads instead when advised.

"Stay safe and heed motorway signage."