Carlow gardaí appealing for witnesses after object thrown at car
Carlow gardaí investigating after car windscreen cracked by object
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident where an object, believed to be a stone, was thrown
from a bridge at a passing car in Carlow.
The incident, which happened at 6pm on Wednesday last at Carpenters Way, resulted in the cracking of the car's windscreen.
Contact Carlow Garda Station with anyone information of dash camera footage on 059-913 6620.
