Racking up the points: Non-essential trip proves costly for motorist caught well over the speed limit

A speeding motorist has racked up five penalty points, a €160 fine for speeding and dangerous driving, and a fine for breaching for non-essential travel restrictions.

Mayo Roads Policing Unit found the motorist travelling at a speed of 173km/h in a 100km/h zone on a wet road recently.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver issued two FCPNs totalling 5 penalty points and €160 for speeding and dangerous driving. A Covid fine was also issued as the journey was deemed non-essential.