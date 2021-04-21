Porsche driver among motorists who get fines for speeding above 50km/h limit

A Porsche driver was fined for travelling above the speed limit in North Kildare at the weekend.

Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted speed checks on Sunday.

Gardaí said several drivers were found travelling over the local speed limit of 50km per hour.

The Porsche driver was detected at a speed of 74km per hour.

Other speeds were 96 km per hour and 98 km per hour.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to all drivers.